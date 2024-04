The City of Naples and Project HELP held an event in Baker Park for National Crime Victims Week.

According to the Office for Victims of Crime, from April 21—27, people who had been victimized by a crime gathered and shared their experiences.

The City of Naples and Project Help created the event centered around this year’s theme, “How would you help? Options, services, and hope for crime survivors.”

The event, held on Thursday evening, saw visitors gather together for fun activities and an honorary ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor and remember victims of crime.

Project HELP is a 24-hour crisis hotline that provides help regardless of age, financial status. ethnicity and identity in Collier County

Project HELP has participated in the event for five years in a row, with speakers ranging from law enforcement, friends, family, volunteers, and Florida State Attorney Amira Fox.

“You’re not alone. It’s so important for people who have suffered through some sort of trauma, or in the family members of somebody who suffered through trauma or been killed, to feel like they have a community that stands behind them and cares about them, and is always striving to do better for them,” said Fox.

A tree decorated with ribbons dedicated to Victims Rights Week by Project HELP volunteers will be accessible to victims of crime through Sunday

For more information about Project HELP, refer to the website here.