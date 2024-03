Short for longitude and latitude and the 41st parallel that connects countries and cuisines across the globe, LoLa 41 will launch its dinner service March 29 in downtown Naples.

The upscale global bistro and sushi bar fills more than 5,000 square feet of a newly built space with an additional 1,844-square-foot courtyard for patio dining at 560 Ninth St. S., abutting the municipal parking garage. It’s on the site of the former Tamiami Trailways bus station founded 60 years ago on that corner of Sixth Avenue South just south of Four Corners near Tin City. The original one-story building had been home to many other local businesses over the years until it was demolished for redevelopment in 2015.

LoLa 41’s eclectic decor, ambiance and cuisine will be a striking upgrade from the old Bus Station Restaurant on that spot. The new destination on the property’s northern endcap provides an expansive dining room that includes a sushi bar and a full bar with 30 seats at its center.

