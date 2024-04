A community is coming together after a deadly crash in Matlacha two weekends ago.

Mary Lou Sharp died in the crash, and four others, including her partner, Butch, were hurt.

Now, you can help support the families of the victims. The fundraiser is on Sunday at the corner of 5th Ave and Lemon St. at the Saint James City Civic Center from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Admission is twenty dollars at the gate.