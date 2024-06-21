Permanent memorial honors 12-year-old crash victim

WINK News
Ten local families battling cancer are getting a much-needed break this weekend.
“I certainly would not want to enter into a storm with those (trailers) potentially being debris,” said Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director, during a May 28 board meeting.
Destruction is usually a bad thing, but for Port Charlotte, it’s a new future as the front wall of the Promenades was demolished.
The conversation around Artificial Intelligence has increased over the last few years, and for good reason; when it comes to weather, AI shows a lot of promise.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said the problem area where the mysterious substance scene is all clear. WINK News spoke with experts.
The Airglades Airport in Hendry County is getting a $300-million renovation.
Some are feeling anxious in a small Hendry County community after several people, including first responders, got sick.
Music Walk will be going on for several hours, so expect some roadblocks if you’re coming downtown.
Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is approaching, which means another bridge closure in Southwest Florida.
Summer is here, and that means many of us love to head out on the water, but things aren’t looking the prettiest.
Do some research before you buy any concert tickets this summer, and in about a week, you’ll be able to save on all summer essentials.
Former Riverdale lineman and current Birmingham Stallions center Cole Schneider wins UFL Championship in league’s first year.
Crews at Clam Pass Beach are moving hundreds of pounds of sand as part of a dredging project aimed at keeping the inlet open.
A Lehigh Acres father confronted and stopped a person breaking into his son’s car.
A family isn’t grieving alone.
The death of a 12-year-old boy is bringing the community together, and his father could not be more thankful.
A place that brought the family grief is now their little patch of peace.
As you walk through Andrew Sullivan’s memorial on the side of Crystal Road, you’ll find that every photo or trinket has a place, and every place has its purpose.
Around the memorial are puzzle pieces, which Brian Sullivan, Andrew’s dad, said have meaning.
“It was saying our life is a puzzle, and each of us is a piece of that puzzle, and it was just something that always stuck. Every time something would happen in the house, somebody gets in trouble or whatever, it was a puzzle, so the piece puzzle has been at the house for a couple years now, and I decided it was the right.”
Among his photos and memories, the Sullivans are now able to sit and take in their new normal without their beloved Andrew.
“Extremely talented all three of my children. My wife and I lucked out, and we have three amazing children, except that it was taken from us,” Brian said.
While those who pass by see a reminder of a vibrant boy who’s leading a task larger than he could’ve imagined change.
“This little light here is more of a problem than just my son. My wife and I have been here for well over 20 years. It’s you never expect to hear your child, but there’s been plenty of accidents here,” Brian said.