When tragedy strikes, your community should wrap their arms around you. The Villas is a prime example of just that.

12-year-old Andrew Sullivan was and still is loved by this neighborhood. He was killed in a crash on Tuesday.

His memorial grows each day and will soon become more permanent.

This sign, being made by the company Sign Factor, who was touched by Sullivan’s story, will be up shortly. A piece of AAA Supply land is where the sign, along with a bench, will sit.

“Besides it being something important, it just creates awareness, because there happens to be a lot of accidents to happen in that specific crosswalk. I myself, I’ve seen people get into accidents because they’re not paying attention to the crosswalk, and they ran into each other,” said a spokesperson for AAA Supply.

Friends and family are holding onto the little things.

“His father gave me a football. I think I’m just gonna hang it up somewhere. Just a memory of him. I’ve known him since I was born,” said a friend of Sullivan.

“Andrew was always the peacemaker. He got in the middle and worked things out, and that’s what it was. Andrew was always somebody that no matter what happened, Andrew would solve it,” said his dad, Brian.

Sullivan now has a dedicated spot where he can continue to be the peacemaker he always has been.

A family friend said the banner should be done within a matter of days, and it will be put up shortly after that.

We reached out to Florida Highway Patrol. They said this is still an active investigation, and the final crash report has not been completed just yet.