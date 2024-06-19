Community mourns 12-year-old killed in crash

WINK News
Cape Coral has begun cracking down on temporary yard signs in the city right-of-way, and a fine could be imposed if they remain.
Homeowners up and down Southwest Florida are living in fear of being priced out of their homes, and now Citizens Property Insurance wants to jack up its rates.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 19, 2024.
Kids took the court to learn the fundamentals of basketball and life lessons from FGCU head coach Pat Chambers and the Eagles.
Commissioner Mike Greenwell is confident in the board’s decision to rebuild the Fort Myers Beach Pier on a grander scale.
Deputies were seen swarming a Lehigh Acres neighborhood with guns drawn.
More than a hundred million people in the U.S. are living with some form of liver disease, and some stats say that almost 80 million of them don’t even know they have it.
According to the plea agreement, 43-year-old William Timothy says he stole from at least 17 people totaling nearly $19,000.
While most people see Zephen Xaver as a killer, his high school counselor sees him as a broken boy who was failed by a broken system.
Travelers will not write new auto insurance policies in some Gulf coast communities.
A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually battering a minor for multiple days while staying at the victim’s home in Cape Coral.
A half hour before the Lee County candidate forum began, there were empty tables and only a handful of people setting up in a conference room at Mercola Market in Cape Coral.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Marathon to discuss some exciting news for Florida residents who are fans of lobster mini-season.
Grace Place for Children and Families announced its third annual Back to School Bash set to take place this weekend.
A father on his knees, toy in hand, a mother in tears gripping onto family and an older brother sitting on his bike.
Sitting next to them was a growing memorial marking where 12-year-old Andrew Sullivan’s life was taken on Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m just praying so hard for the strength for the family. And all of us who were touched by Andrew’s life, he was an incredible little boy,” said Katie Church, Andrew’s best friend’s mom.
Sullivan was crossing Crystal Drive on his scooter when he was hit by an SUV.
“He was like another child to me. He was my son’s best friend,” said Church.
And that’s not all he was.
Sullivan’s father wasn’t ready to go on camera, but he told WINK News about his boy.
He was a straight-A student and a gifted musician.
Now, the community is left grieving and demanding action.
That’s because even with signs, flashing lights, and rules to stop, they feel it isn’t enough.
“Very few people paying attention to it, it seems like,” said neighbor Stephen Seidler.
“There’s times that I’ve been coming home, the lights flashing and somebody just pulled straight through,” said Keith Ragland, who lives on Fordham Street.
Neighbors want to see a change.
“If they would do a red flashing, at least, it would give the authorities a chance to actually do something about people who blow through the yellow,” said Seidler.