Community mourns 12-year-old killed in crash

A father on his knees, toy in hand, a mother in tears gripping onto family and an older brother sitting on his bike.

Sitting next to them was a growing memorial marking where 12-year-old Andrew Sullivan’s life was taken on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m just praying so hard for the strength for the family. And all of us who were touched by Andrew’s life, he was an incredible little boy,” said Katie Church, Andrew’s best friend’s mom.

Sullivan was crossing Crystal Drive on his scooter when he was hit by an SUV.

“He was like another child to me. He was my son’s best friend,” said Church.

And that’s not all he was.

Sullivan’s father wasn’t ready to go on camera, but he told WINK News about his boy.

He was a straight-A student and a gifted musician.

Now, the community is left grieving and demanding action.

That’s because even with signs, flashing lights, and rules to stop, they feel it isn’t enough.

“Very few people paying attention to it, it seems like,” said neighbor Stephen Seidler.

“There’s times that I’ve been coming home, the lights flashing and somebody just pulled straight through,” said Keith Ragland, who lives on Fordham Street.

Neighbors want to see a change.

“If they would do a red flashing, at least, it would give the authorities a chance to actually do something about people who blow through the yellow,” said Seidler.