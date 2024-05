The House Committee on Homeland Security has released documents that show a surge in migrants entering the United States through a parole program, sparking debate over immigration policies and border security.

The program, which began in October 2022 for Venezuelans and later expanded to include Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans, permits individuals to fly directly into the U.S. without a legal basis for entry before being paroled.

“There is some vetting, but the idea is to allow humanitarian aid on a case-by-case basis,” said political scientist Aubrey Jewett.

Jewett said the program was designed to help people escape countries that are undergoing turmoil and violence, particularly if their lives are being threatened,

The documents show over 200,000 migrants used more than 50 airport locations, including Washington D.C., Miami and even here in Fort Myers to enter the country from January to August 2023.

Legal challenges and criticism have been mounted against the program.

Republicans allege the Biden Administration is stretching the law. Critics also question the legality and impact on immigration policy.

Meantime, Democrats see the program as a safer, more orderly alternative to illegal border crossings.

Reneta Castro, an immigration attorney, argued that these individuals are vetted and pose minimal threat.

Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern, with Governor Ron DeSantis’ office, sent the following statement in an email:

Biden’s parole program is unlawful and constitutes an abuse of constitutional authority. Florida is currently suing Biden to shut it down, and we believe that we will prevail.

When asked why the state believes it’s unlawful, a spokesperson pointed WINK News to the Q&A portion of a news conference.

In summary, the governor believes the program is illegal because it brings people into the country who don’t have a right to be here.

The governor mentioned a specific instance where someone brought in under this program ended up facing charges for sexual assaults against a developmentally disabled 14-year-old girl in Massachusetts, implying that following the law would have prevented this.

DeSantis also mentioned the program is secret, saying state authorities are not informed when people are brought in, making it difficult to verify the numbers or track where they go.

Jewett said in the short term, we can expect more politics, court cases and more politicians talking about this on either side.

A spokeswoman at RSW asked WINK to contact the Department of Homeland Security, saying she has no information regarding how many people flew into RSW as part of the program.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond.