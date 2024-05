The family of a woman who was murdered at an Arcadia flea market continues to seek justice as the accused killer awaits trial.

DeSoto County deputies claim Olivia Maldonado, 47, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend Emilio Gustavo Angel Olalde, 53, at a flea market on U.S. 17 and Southwest Martin Luther King Jr. Street in January.

WINK News reached out to the family of Maldonado, who stated that they need more proof of Olalde’s crime before this nightmare can be put to rest.

Marisol Maldonado told WINK that she wished this ordeal was over and justice would be served.

Olalde pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charges in February, which has since prolonged the process for justice.

“Even with all the proof, he pleaded not guilty. Where is the justice?” said Maldonado’s mother, Juanita De La Torre.

On Tuesday, Olalde returned to the DeSoto County Courthouse for a pre-trial hearing, where it was said that Maldonado’s family would need more proof against the accused killer.

Marisol Maldonado stated that the family would need to present the autopsy information and medical examinations, further delaying the court process.

Oladle is expected to return to court on July 23.