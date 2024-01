Emilio Gustavo Olalde Angel (CREDIT: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office)

New information has been released regarding the murder of a woman at a DeSoto County flea market.

Emilio Gustavo Angel Olalde, 53, was arrested earlier in January for the killing of Olivia Maldonaldo De La Torre, 47, at the flea market on U.S. 17 and Southwest Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The arrest report states Olalde is an illegal immigrant who had been deported three times, with the first known deportation case recorded in 1999.

Olalde had also been arrested for several significant crimes in Georgia. The document did not go into detail about Olalde’s prior arrest.

According to the report, De La Torre was in a relationship with Olalde, which she ended around four months ago, after discovering his illegal immigrant status.

The two had not kept contact with one another following the break-up; however, a witness account stated Olalde had stopped for a coffee at a Circle K in Nacatee and proceeded to wait for De La Torre to arrive at the flea market where she owned a business.

The report implies that the shooting was premeditated, hence why Olalde has been charged with pre-mediated murder by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Olalde’s first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28, at 9 a.m.