Prayer, candles, flowers and grief.

There was a sense of heartbreak in the air as loved ones and friends remembered the life of Olivia Maldonado De La Torre, who was shot outside of an Arcadia flea market.

Her family believes her ex-boyfriend, Emilio Gustavo Angel Olalde, killed her.

Four days later, he’s nowhere to be found.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has an arrest warrant out for him.

The family said of course they want justice, but right now, they’re all leaning on each other to get through the pain they’re feeling.

They said De La Torre was the energy of the family. They said she would wake up laughing and smiling every day.

They also said she was an amazing mom to her 10-year-old daughter. De La Torre’s brother said the love they’re feeling from the community is helping them stay strong.

Arcadia police officers were parked in their patrol vehicles at the flea market for the vigil.

WINK asked them if there is anything new in the investigation and anything new in the search for De La Torre’s killer.

They said there are no new updates in the case.

If you know anything about Olalde’s whereabouts, southwest Florida CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information.