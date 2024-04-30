Lee County superintendent candidates face off in debate

WINK News
A special delivery, straight from the heart, to Galisano’s Children’s Hospital. Three 8th graders from Lexington Middle School delivered 100 goodie bags to bring smiles to kids fighting cancer.
Deputies and K9s are investigating Schandler Hall Community Park on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice.
These three people, Denise Carlin, Morgan Wright and Sheridan Chester, are making it clear that they want the job.
When you think of marijuana in Florida, You might think of an illegal drug seized by law enforcement. Kim Rivers, the CEO of Florida-based cannabis retailer Trulieve, says when used medicinally, it can help a lot of people.
Work on the Colonial Fowler intersection in Fort Myers is underway, and there are many moving parts.
Pay-by-text parking may have cost one woman nearly a thousand dollars after her credit card was hacked.
There are cameras in our kid’s schools, dozens of them, but did you know that Lee County Schools sends those live video feeds to the sheriff’s office, and it’s someone’s job to watch them?
A stricter abortion ban will take effect in Florida on Wednesday.
A place to relax, let loose and hit a few drives, has come to the end of an era for this community. “This is the first place we came to,” said Roxanne Henningsen, a Bonita Springs resident. “And it like became our second home. The people are wonderful. It’s just a great atmosphere. And we’ve […]
“Very scary” are the words Denise Creacy used to describe what she felt when she saw plumes of black smoke, firefighters, and police fill her neighborhood.
Leaders want to hear your thoughts this week at a town hall on how you elect county commissioners.
These flights will take off on June 2 and run 3 times a week.
When Sue Canfield looks up in her front yard she sees light shining through the sprawling branches of a 25-year-old Oak towering above her. The trees, which line every road in the waterways of naples, is why she choose this neighborhood but soon those very trees will be taken down.
The City of Naples is hosting an open house workshop to hear from the public regarding road improvements.
Ollie’s Pub, once the center of local original music in Southwest Florida, is closing after a prosperous yet arduous four years.
The future of more than 100,000 students is up in the air. It’s been a struggle for the Lee County School District to keep a superintendent.
Tuesday night, Carlin and Wright took the stage for a debate at the Cape Cabaret. It was hosted by the Cape Coral Republican Club, and the media was not allowed to attend.
“No offense to the media, you’re all good partners for the Republican Party and all of Southwest Florida, but it’s important that we respect the privacy of the members and the privacy of the discussion,” said Kevin Karnes, president of Cape Coral Republican Club.
While we couldn’t see what was going on inside, we caught up with the two candidates afterward.
“The electorate has a chance here to elect, for the first time in 50 years, a superintendent of schools, and I really feel like this group was able to discern the difference. The difference comes down to experience,” said Denise Carlin, superintendent candidate, Republican.
Carlin further elaborated on what was talked about during the debate.
“We talked about student discipline, we talked about the budget, we talked about the very fact that is elected superintendent for the first time in 50 years, so what would the relationship be with the board? We talked to just about a lot of wide variety of issues, teacher retention, teacher recruitment, student achievement, safe schools.”
We also talked with Morgan Wright, superintendent candidate, Republican.
“There’s always going to be a dividing factor when it comes to experience, and what to say to that is if somebody has been part of an establishment for 30 plus years, and even recently was the number two person for the district, and we are still at where we are at, I have to wonder, does experience really matter? Or do we need somebody from the outside coming in to make those hard calls and those hard changes?” Wright said.
There is also a democratic candidate: Sheridan Chester.
She did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
We did ask the president if they plan to hold a meeting for the public and media to attend. He said he’s “not opposed to that.”