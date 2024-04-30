DEA to reclassify Marijuana as Schedule Three drug

When you think of marijuana in Florida, You might think of an illegal drug seized by law enforcement.

Kim Rivers, the CEO of Florida-based cannabis retailer Trulieve, says when used medicinally, it can help a lot of people.

“We have a number of patients. Thousands of patients who are veterans that our products help them sleep through the night and be able to lead a more normalized, functional life without horrible side effects,” said Rivers, “So these are very critical, life-changing products for people.”

More lives could change as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is set to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

While not legalizing marijuana for recreational use, The plan would recognize the medical uses of the drug and admit that it has less potential for abuse than other, more dangerous drugs.

It’s currently classified as a Schedule One drug alongside heroin and LSD.

“A schedule one drug has no accepted medical use,” said Martha Rosenthal, a professor of neuroscience at Florida Gulf Coast University. “It has a high potential for abuse and highest likelihood of producing physical or psychological dependence. And cannabis just doesn’t fit that criteria.”

This change would move cannabis to a Schedule Three drug with ​Tylenol with codeine and anabolic steroids.

L.T. Mono says he’s all for the move.

“Weed is a healer, not a killer,” said Mono.

Mono says a medical marijuana card ended his brother’s years of suffering from back problems.

“He tried it. And he never looked back,” said Mono.

Not everyone is on board with the move, however.

“Medical marijuana can mess people up,” said Fort Myers resident Jonathan Poinson. “I just don’t think it’s right.”

Those who are, call the coming change historic.

“It will mean that additional research can be done using the plant to find new and useful ways to use cannabis to treat certain conditions, which I think is really critical,” said Rivers.

Experts say the move will open a pathway for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs under a Schedule Three construct, which would mean more research on the risks and benefits of marijuana.

It could also provide major tax changes for cannabis businesses, which are sometimes taxed at a 70% rate.

None of this will happen for a while, though, as the proposal still has to be viewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget and then put up for public comment.