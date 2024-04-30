DEA to reclassify Marijuana as Schedule Three drug

WINK News
A special delivery, straight from the heart, to Galisano’s Children’s Hospital. Three 8th graders from Lexington Middle School delivered 100 goodie bags to bring smiles to kids fighting cancer.
Deputies and K9s are investigating Schandler Hall Community Park on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice.
These three people, Denise Carlin, Morgan Wright and Sheridan Chester, are making it clear that they want the job.
When you think of marijuana in Florida, You might think of an illegal drug seized by law enforcement. Kim Rivers, the CEO of Florida-based cannabis retailer Trulieve, says when used medicinally, it can help a lot of people.
Work on the Colonial Fowler intersection in Fort Myers is underway, and there are many moving parts.
Pay-by-text parking may have cost one woman nearly a thousand dollars after her credit card was hacked.
There are cameras in our kid’s schools, dozens of them, but did you know that Lee County Schools sends those live video feeds to the sheriff’s office, and it’s someone’s job to watch them?
A stricter abortion ban will take effect in Florida on Wednesday.
A place to relax, let loose and hit a few drives, has come to the end of an era for this community. “This is the first place we came to,” said Roxanne Henningsen, a Bonita Springs resident. “And it like became our second home. The people are wonderful. It’s just a great atmosphere. And we’ve […]
“Very scary” are the words Denise Creacy used to describe what she felt when she saw plumes of black smoke, firefighters, and police fill her neighborhood.
Leaders want to hear your thoughts this week at a town hall on how you elect county commissioners.
These flights will take off on June 2 and run 3 times a week.
When Sue Canfield looks up in her front yard she sees light shining through the sprawling branches of a 25-year-old Oak towering above her. The trees, which line every road in the waterways of naples, is why she choose this neighborhood but soon those very trees will be taken down.
The City of Naples is hosting an open house workshop to hear from the public regarding road improvements.
Ollie’s Pub, once the center of local original music in Southwest Florida, is closing after a prosperous yet arduous four years.
When you think of marijuana in Florida, You might think of an illegal drug seized by law enforcement.
Kim Rivers, the CEO of Florida-based cannabis retailer Trulieve, says when used medicinally, it can help a lot of people.
“We have a number of patients. Thousands of patients who are veterans that our products help them sleep through the night and be able to lead a more normalized, functional life without horrible side effects,” said Rivers, “So these are very critical, life-changing products for people.”
More lives could change as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is set to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.
While not legalizing marijuana for recreational use, The plan would recognize the medical uses of the drug and admit that it has less potential for abuse than other, more dangerous drugs.
It’s currently classified as a Schedule One drug alongside heroin and LSD.
“A schedule one drug has no accepted medical use,” said Martha Rosenthal, a professor of neuroscience at Florida Gulf Coast University. “It has a high potential for abuse and highest likelihood of producing physical or psychological dependence. And cannabis just doesn’t fit that criteria.”
This change would move cannabis to a Schedule Three drug with Tylenol with codeine and anabolic steroids.
L.T. Mono says he’s all for the move.
“Weed is a healer, not a killer,” said Mono.
Mono says a medical marijuana card ended his brother’s years of suffering from back problems.
“He tried it. And he never looked back,” said Mono.
Not everyone is on board with the move, however.
“Medical marijuana can mess people up,” said Fort Myers resident Jonathan Poinson. “I just don’t think it’s right.”
Those who are, call the coming change historic.
“It will mean that additional research can be done using the plant to find new and useful ways to use cannabis to treat certain conditions, which I think is really critical,” said Rivers.
Experts say the move will open a pathway for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs under a Schedule Three construct, which would mean more research on the risks and benefits of marijuana.
It could also provide major tax changes for cannabis businesses, which are sometimes taxed at a 70% rate.
None of this will happen for a while, though, as the proposal still has to be viewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget and then put up for public comment.