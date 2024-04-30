Six-week abortion ban to take effect soon

WINK News
The new ban will drop the time when women are able to get an abortion from 15 weeks to just six weeks.
“It’s not just that we’re going from 15 weeks to six weeks. Within that six weeks, it’s important to understand that individuals who are seeking an abortion have to go through a certain process,” said Tom Felke, an associate professor of Health and Services with Florida Gulf Coast University.
That means the clock is ticking for a lot of things.
“Individuals may have as little as two weeks after missing a period to find out, to get their appointments, and then get in to see a doctor,” said Felke.
And if a woman does decide to get an abortion, there’s a waiting period.
“They have to have two appointments that are separated by at least 24 hours,” said Felke.
All appointments must also be in person. No telehealth visits are accepted.
“Which we know is how a lot of individuals have been getting access to that medication,” said Felke.
In addition to the appointments, abortion medication has to be given in person, not by mail.
Another appointment has to be scheduled for that too.
“We’re really forcing individuals who decide that they want to seek out this service, they are now going to have to travel to figure this out,” said Felke.
There are exceptions.
The law does allow for abortions to be performed up to the 15-week mark in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking.
“The individual has to have a copy of a restraining order, a police report, a medical record, or some other type of court order or documentation,” said Felke.
An exception can also be made if the mother is in danger or if there’s a fatal fetus abnormality, and two physicians must certify that in writing.
According to the CDC, in the majority of abortions performed in the United States in 2021, over 80% were done at or less than nine weeks gestation.
Nearly all abortions, 93.5%, were performed at or under the 13-week mark.
“Protecting an unborn child when there’s a detectable heartbeat is something that almost probably 99% of pro-lifers support,” said Governor DeSantis.
But not all Floridians are embracing this change.
“A more restricted version of the law is definitely not good,” said Fort Myers resident Zoe Farrell.
“A woman should be able to do what she needs to do.” said another woman from Cape Coral.
Yet a look into Florida voters paints a different picture.
A poll by USA Today shows only about half of Floridians plan to vote yes on the abortion amendment aimed at moving that limit up to 24 weeks.
“Six weeks is a very short amount of time even to know that you are pregnant. And then to have that weighing over your head that you can’t get an abortion,” said Cooper Ford, a Fort Myers resident.