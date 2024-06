FILE – Members of the Florida House of Representatives work during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, March 8, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Florida Legislature has started a special session focused on fixing the state’s turbulent property insurance market. Lawmakers on Monday, May 23, 2022 began considering sweeping legislation to create a $2 billion reinsurance fund and place new rules around attorney fees and coverage denials as lawmakers attempt to stabilize a market plagued by rising rates and insurer insolvencies. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled throughout the state during the 2024 legislative session to announce and sign dozens of bills.

More than 150 bills have been signed into law, taking effect on July 1; here are some of the more notable laws.

Chief Financial Officer

House Bill 989 enhances protections for Florida consumers, protecting them from a social credit system or discrimination based on beliefs.

Patriotic Organizations in Schools

House Bill 1317 authorizes school districts to allow patriotic figures to enter public school buildings and speak to the student population.

House Bill 931 which establishes state-wide school chaplains to offer voluntary services to support individual student needs.

This will allow chaplains and patriotic figures to hand out paraphernalia while on-premises and provide opportunities for some displays regarding patriotic organizations.

History of Communism

Senate Bill 1264 will incorporate the history of communism into Florida public school programs.

DeSantis stated that the purpose of teaching the history of communism is to portray accurately the tactics used by communist activists and movements.

Universities will incorporate courses, symposiums and conferences to promote the importance of economic and individual freedoms as a measure of advancing human progress.

READ MORE: Gov. DeSantis signs bill to teach communism history in Florida schools

Impeding, Threatening, or Harassing First Responders

Senate Bill 184 will prohibit a person, after receiving a warning not to approach from a first responder who is engaged in the lawful performance of a legal duty, from violating such warning and approaching or remaining within a specified distance of the first responder with specified intent.

House Bill 601 will authorize county sheriffs to establish civilian oversight boards to review the policies and procedures of the sheriff’s office and its subdivisions.

Individual Wine Containers

House Bill 583 will revise the exception to the maximum allowable capacity for individual containers of wine sold in this state.

The new limit for purchasable wine in retail stores will be upwards of 15 liters.

READ MORE: DeSantis lifts wine regulations in Florida

Under the new law, the wine will be allowed for purchase in many commonly used sizes, including:

Methuselah (6 liters)

Salmanazar (9 liters)

Balthazar (12 liters)

Nebuchadnezzar (15 liters)

Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Senate Bill 1084 will prohibit the manufacture for sale, sale, holding or offering for sale, or distribution of cultivated meat in Florida.

READ MORE: Florida lawmakers beef with cultivated meat

Here is the remaining list of laws set to go into effect on July 1.

Note: Several bills on the list are pending approval by DeSantis; those bills, if signed, will be added to the list.