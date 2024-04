Credit: WINK News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the signing of a bill to require public schools to teach the history of communism.

During a news conference held at the Hialeah Gardens Museum in Miami-Dade County, DeSantis stated the signing of Senate Bill 1264.

The bill will incorporate the history of communism into Florida public school programs.

This will also create the Institute for Freedom in the Americas at Miami Dade College.

This institution will partner with the newly renamed Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University.

The universities will incorporate courses, symposiums and conferences to promote the importance of economic and individual freedoms as a measure of advancing human progress.

DeSantis stated that the purpose of teaching the history of communism is to portray accurately the tactics used by communist activists and movements.

“This will tell the students the truth,” said DeSantis. “My view is that we might as well tell them the truth while they are in our schools before they go to college and learn how great communism is.”

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. spoke about the bill’s passing.

Diaz Jr. spoke about how great it is to teach about communism in public schools, emphasizing the importance of learning about the ideology’s entire history.

He wanted to acknowledge that the curriculum will be adjusted to be age-appropriate, hoping that students will be fully educated on the subject to handle conversations in political discussions.

DeSantis then signed the bill into law.