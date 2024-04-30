Large police presence at park in Tice

WINK News
A special delivery, straight from the heart, to Galisano’s Children’s Hospital. Three 8th graders from Lexington Middle School delivered 100 goodie bags to bring smiles to kids fighting cancer.
Deputies and K9s are investigating Schandler Hall Community Park on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice.
These three people, Denise Carlin, Morgan Wright and Sheridan Chester, are making it clear that they want the job.
When you think of marijuana in Florida, You might think of an illegal drug seized by law enforcement. Kim Rivers, the CEO of Florida-based cannabis retailer Trulieve, says when used medicinally, it can help a lot of people.
Work on the Colonial Fowler intersection in Fort Myers is underway, and there are many moving parts.
Pay-by-text parking may have cost one woman nearly a thousand dollars after her credit card was hacked.
There are cameras in our kid’s schools, dozens of them, but did you know that Lee County Schools sends those live video feeds to the sheriff’s office, and it’s someone’s job to watch them?
A stricter abortion ban will take effect in Florida on Wednesday.
A place to relax, let loose and hit a few drives, has come to the end of an era for this community. “This is the first place we came to,” said Roxanne Henningsen, a Bonita Springs resident. “And it like became our second home. The people are wonderful. It’s just a great atmosphere. And we’ve […]
“Very scary” are the words Denise Creacy used to describe what she felt when she saw plumes of black smoke, firefighters, and police fill her neighborhood.
Leaders want to hear your thoughts this week at a town hall on how you elect county commissioners.
These flights will take off on June 2 and run 3 times a week.
When Sue Canfield looks up in her front yard she sees light shining through the sprawling branches of a 25-year-old Oak towering above her. The trees, which line every road in the waterways of naples, is why she choose this neighborhood but soon those very trees will be taken down.
The City of Naples is hosting an open house workshop to hear from the public regarding road improvements.
Ollie’s Pub, once the center of local original music in Southwest Florida, is closing after a prosperous yet arduous four years.
According to the people we talked to, they heard a handful of gunshots, about 5 to 6, around 8-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
And since then, this has been an active scene.
We are working to figure out what happened, but we do believe that this is a shooting that deputies are responding to.
