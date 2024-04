Payton Casabo mugshot. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A 20-year-old Naples man has been arrested after Naples police say he was involved in a hit-and-run while driving drunk.

Payton Casabo, 20, was arrested for driving over two times the legal alcohol limit.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, Naples Police were on the lookout for a Black Mustang involved in a hit-and-run crash when an officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description.

According to the arrest report, officers were able to catch up with the Mustang and noticed the vehicle swerving as they followed closely behind. The officer then initiated a traffic stop.

While approaching the driver’s side door, officers noticed vomit on the vehicle. When Casabo exited the vehicle, officers noted more vomit on the driver’s seat.

Casabo told officers the vomit was old and the car just needed to be cleaned.

Officers informed Casabo that his vehicle matched the description of a hit-and-run crash due to the damage on the front of the car and the driver’s side door.

Officers conducted several field sobriety tests, which Casabo failed.

According to the arrest report, while conducting a search of the vehicle, officers found an unloaded gun inside a black drawstring bag. Casabo has not been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Upon arriving at the Naples Jail Center, Casabo’s blood alcohol content read just twice over the legal limit. Casabo blew .162 and a .164 g/210L, the legal limit in Florida being .08 g/210L.

Casabo is facing multiple charges, including DUI charges and property damage.