Students make goodie bags for kids fighting Cancer

Reporter: Amanda Hall Writer: Elyssa Morataya
A special delivery, straight from the heart, to Golisano’s Children’s Hospital.

Three 8th graders from Lexington Middle School delivered 100 goodie bags to bring smiles to kids fighting cancer.

Each bag included an octopus that one of the students crocheted herself.

They chose the octopus because it has three hearts, and all three of the girls put their hearts into this delivery.

