Nearly 48 hours have passed following an active search for a man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight.

Emilio Gustavo Angel Olalde, 53, was suspected of being involved in a shooting at the flea market on U.S. 17 and Southwest MLK Jr. Street, Sunday morning. It was later confirmed to be a homicide.

According to deputies, the victim, identified as Oliva Maldonaldo De La Torre, was fatally shot at the flea market in Arcadia. Deputies suspect that the shooting was premeditated, as it is believed that Angel is an ex-boyfriend of De La Torre.

Deputies continued to mention that De La Torre was setting up her business for the day when Olalde entered the establishment. They exchanged some words and then shortly after Olalde shot and killed her, Desoto County deputies claim.

Desoto County deputies warn people that Olalde is armed and dangerous.

Investigators have recently released new details regarding the appearance of Olalde. He has several animal tattoos on his arms, a scorpion, a lion and a bird.

Desoto Sheriff James F. Potter contacted the US Marshall for assistance with the search.

In conjunction with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit and Hardee County K9 units, detectives were able to locate Olalde’s truck. He was unfortunately long gone.

“We tracked that vehicle east of town and grove, it was abandoned. Deputies continued to search that area thoroughly with canines and helicopters,” said Potter. “It appears the individual either has gotten some assistance and has been picked up and it’s not in the immediate area.”



If you have any information on Olalde’s whereabouts, please contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 863-993-4700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You could be eligible for a cash reward.