Naples man gets original Bob Ross paintings appraised

Bob Ross took a blank canvas in a small studio in Muncie, Indiana, and transformed it into a beautiful masterpiece.

Now it’s hanging in Ron Dalton’s Naples home.

“When you watch the painting and every single branch, every blade of grass, everything, you can’t fake that,” said Dalton.

Dalton told WINK News reporter Taylor Petras he bought two paintings from Bob Ross’ secretary in 1994.

Fast-forward three decades. He just received certificates of authenticity from Bob Ross’s company, confirming that they are originals.

The hardest part of the process for Dalton?

“The challenge for me was the fact that I had to send these all the way to Virginia,” said Dalton. “I spent a lot of time on the UPS app tracking it.”

The company determined that Dalton’s paintings “Gray Mountain” and “Little Home in the Meadow” are the ones he has.

“I was thrilled to see that finally, it was. This is what I have. I have the provenance. This is a Bob Ross painting,” said Dalton.

Now, Dalton wants to know how much they’re worth.

“Last Fall,” Bob Ross’ first piece, painted during his first “Joy of Painting” episode, was on the market for nearly $10 million.

“I wouldn’t consider that a fair market value, but it’s encouraging, I would say,” said Alicia Weaver.

That’s where Alicia Weaver with Prestige Estate Services comes in.

“This is a first for me. I have not appraised his pieces. There’s not that many of them out and about.” said Weaver.

First, she takes pictures and gets a close-up look at the art.

“This is just a really high, high magnification so I can get in and see all the little cracks and dents and original happy little trees that he’s done,” said Weaver. “It’s just a really good verification tool.”

Then she does some research.

How much have other Bob Ross paintings sold for?

“7-figures, 6-figures, 5-figures. What really is it? I’m really interested to see what she says,” said Dalton. “I’m a firm believer that it’s only worth what that person in front of you is willing to give you.”

The appraisal of Dalton’s two Bob Ross paintings was $20,000 for one and $23,000 for the other, totaling $43,000.

He bought them for $300 in 1994.

Dalton said he’s not in a rush to sell them. It would have to be the right offer.