Lee County making changes to fix bus issues

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said the people inside the house got out okay and no one was injured.
Bob Ross took this blank canvas in a small studio in Muncie, Indiana, and transformed it into a beautiful masterpiece.
The biggest talking point in a Lee County School District safety presentation wasn’t about violence or drugs, it was about phones
The emotional ceremony was held at the William R. Gains Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.
The Florida Department of Transportation is asking you if bike and pedestrian lanes should be added to the busy road.
While someone may look healthy, they may be fighting a real inner battle.
The Moore’s make ends meet living at The Cove for almost a year.
FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
A man has been arrested after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.
In the past, the Lee County School District struggled to find enough bus drivers.
Elementary proximity zones have helped to change this.
Since August, the district has operated with fewer drivers, and the new routes save on fuel costs and time spent driving.
The transportation director says the goal is to keep routes as short as possible.
The elementary proximity change took effect this year and has already helped out in several areas, including the need for bus drivers.
The proximity change also shortened the routes by 15%. Additionally, the average time spent on the bus decreased by 14%.
While change is never easy, new superintendent Kenneth Savage said it is necessary.
This department runs a big operation with almost 30,000 bus stops in Lee County per day.
Right now, the average route time is a little less than one hour.
They hope to continue improving to meet and match demands as the new middle school proximity zones start in August.