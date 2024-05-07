WINK News

Lee County making changes to fix bus issues

In the past, the Lee County School District struggled to find enough bus drivers.

Elementary proximity zones have helped to change this.

Since August, the district has operated with fewer drivers, and the new routes save on fuel costs and time spent driving.

The transportation director says the goal is to keep routes as short as possible.

The elementary proximity change took effect this year and has already helped out in several areas, including the need for bus drivers.

The proximity change also shortened the routes by 15%. Additionally, the average time spent on the bus decreased by 14%.

While change is never easy, new superintendent Kenneth Savage said it is necessary.

This department runs a big operation with almost 30,000 bus stops in Lee County per day.

Right now, the average route time is a little less than one hour.

They hope to continue improving to meet and match demands as the new middle school proximity zones start in August.

