FGCU star in the circle reflects on historical senior season

FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
A man has been arrested after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.
In about sixty days, Myrtle Dillard’s home on Lincoln Boulevard went from being run-down and unlivable to brand new.
One Port Charlotte woman was skeptical of her student loan consolidation and potential forgiveness but an email over the weekend changed her life.
An animal activist group said a local animal shelter is failing to find homes for stray pets, among other complaints.
Two suspects in the Trails End Drive murders were meant to appear in court on Tuesday.
The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America.
Police have arrested a man who threatened to stab two 7-Eleven gas station employees with a knife.
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump’s hush money trial, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006
The popular local eatery reopened May 7 after being temporarily closed since a woman drove a Toyota Rav4 SUV into the side of the restaurant on the morning of May 3.
FGCU senior pitcher Angelina Bonilla is nearing the end of a historical season.
Bonilla is currently the Eagles’ all-time single season leader in opponent batting average and third in all-time single season earned run average.
“It’s been pretty cool to see myself come this far. It being my last year, I’m just trying to leave it all out on the field and just have a lot of fun, be happy with how I end it,” Bonilla said.
Bonilla told WINK News she is thrilled with her final season as an Eagle so far.
To name a few highlights, the standout in the circle threw the sixth no-hitter in school history, got the complete game victory against 16th ranked Florida State and nationally, she’s second in saves.
“It’s actually insane to think about because, seeing where I’ve come from to now, it’s just crazy. I feel like I’ve come full circle because I went from not a great freshman year to a great senior year. I’m just grateful to throw because you never know when your last good inning is going to be because things can change really fast.”
She’s especially grateful this year because she only has a few weeks left playing the sport that raised her.
“It means everything to me because it’s the one thing in my life that I just constantly day in and day out think of. It’s just overtaken my life for all these years and it’s finally about to end. I’m not even sure what to think about it or how I’m going to be like after.”
Bonilla graduated with a degree in health science this weekend but the Eagles have more softball to play.
The recent grad told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
The Eagles got a first round bye in the ASUN Tournament so their postseason begins on Wednesday. They’ll play the winner of North Alabama and Austin Peay.