FGCU star in the circle reflects on historical senior season

FGCU senior pitcher Angelina Bonilla is nearing the end of a historical season.

Bonilla is currently the Eagles’ all-time single season leader in opponent batting average and third in all-time single season earned run average.

“It’s been pretty cool to see myself come this far. It being my last year, I’m just trying to leave it all out on the field and just have a lot of fun, be happy with how I end it,” Bonilla said.

Bonilla told WINK News she is thrilled with her final season as an Eagle so far.

To name a few highlights, the standout in the circle threw the sixth no-hitter in school history, got the complete game victory against 16th ranked Florida State and nationally, she’s second in saves.

“It’s actually insane to think about because, seeing where I’ve come from to now, it’s just crazy. I feel like I’ve come full circle because I went from not a great freshman year to a great senior year. I’m just grateful to throw because you never know when your last good inning is going to be because things can change really fast.”

She’s especially grateful this year because she only has a few weeks left playing the sport that raised her.

“It means everything to me because it’s the one thing in my life that I just constantly day in and day out think of. It’s just overtaken my life for all these years and it’s finally about to end. I’m not even sure what to think about it or how I’m going to be like after.”

Bonilla graduated with a degree in health science this weekend but the Eagles have more softball to play.

The recent grad told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.

The Eagles got a first round bye in the ASUN Tournament so their postseason begins on Wednesday. They’ll play the winner of North Alabama and Austin Peay.