Active search in DeSoto County for man suspected of homicide

Emilio Gustavo Olalde Angel (CREDIT: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office)

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in an active search for an armed 53-year-old man who killed someone.

DeSoto County deputies suspect that Emilio Gustavo Olalde Angel was involved in a shooting at the Flea Market on US-17 and SW MLK Jr. St. Sunday morning. It was later confirmed to be a homicide. The suspected a four-door white Ford F-150 that Olvera was seen driving, with a tag reading Y74CQD (CREDIT: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office)

Angel was last seen leaving the area of the Flea Market driving a four-door white Ford F-150, with a tag reading Y74CQD. There is an emblem of a scorpion on the back window, according to deputies.

Authorities ask not to approach Angel if you encounter him. He is considered armed and dangerous by the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information on Olvera’s whereabouts, please contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 863-993-4700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

You could be eligible for a cash reward.