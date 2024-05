Tyriyonna McMinns Credit: The Arcadia Police Department

A juvenile and an 18-year-old have been arrested after allegedly stealing and burglarizing several cars in DeSoto County.

Over the last month, the Arcadia Police Department and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints of stolen vehicles and vehicle burglaries.

Arcadia police and DeSoto County deputies said several Kias were stolen or burglarized in April.

The Arcadia Police Department began an investigation into the crimes on May 1, which led to a search warrant for a home on North 16th Avenue.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged on multiple counts of grand theft-motor vehicle and burglary to a conveyance, including one of those vehicles being an emergency vehicle, possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent and felony criminal mischief.

The teen is currently in custody at the juvenile detention center.

Also, during the search warrant, 18-year-old Tyriyonna McMinns was observed attempting to leave the home while concealing evidence.

McMinns is being charged with tampering with physical evidence.