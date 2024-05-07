Lee County couple suspected of drugging and sexually abusing child

WINK News
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said the people inside the house got out okay and no one was injured.
In the past, the Lee County School District struggled to find enough bus drivers.
Bob Ross took this blank canvas in a small studio in Muncie, Indiana, and transformed it into a beautiful masterpiece.
The biggest talking point in a Lee County School District safety presentation wasn’t about violence or drugs, it was about phones
The emotional ceremony was held at the William R. Gains Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.
The Florida Department of Transportation is asking you if bike and pedestrian lanes should be added to the busy road.
While someone may look healthy, they may be fighting a real inner battle.
The Moore’s make ends meet living at The Cove for almost a year.
FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
Neighbors said a home in San Carlos Park was seen as just another house before Tuesday.
“Just when you think you may know your neighbors, you don’t know your neighbors,” said one neighbor. “To hear that is quite a shock.”
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Dwayne Staron and 54-year-old Theresa Staron in front of their home on Philox Drive.
According to LCSO, the husband is said to have drugged and molested a 13-year-old girl for two years.
The wife is facing charges, alleging that she knew all of this was going on, and also faces a charge of child neglect.
“It’s shocking, and it’s sad. It’s sad, especially for the child. I mean, it’s not fair,” said the neighbor.
The abuse was first reported to LCSO deputies during a welfare check in October.
The following day, the child was taken to a child advocacy center and is now living out of the state with family.
Living just homes from the couple, one neighbor said she never thought it’d be her neighborhood that has something like this happen.
“For the most part, I mean, it’s, it’s been quiet, but then again, this is the day and age we live in, and it’s unfortunate.” the neighbor said.
The couple is facing charges of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Dwyane is facing one charge of lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor.
The couple will make their first appearance in court on Wednesday.