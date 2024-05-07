Lee County couple suspected of drugging and sexually abusing child

Neighbors said a home in San Carlos Park was seen as just another house before Tuesday.

“Just when you think you may know your neighbors, you don’t know your neighbors,” said one neighbor. “To hear that is quite a shock.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Dwayne Staron and 54-year-old Theresa Staron in front of their home on Philox Drive.

According to LCSO, the husband is said to have drugged and molested a 13-year-old girl for two years.

The wife is facing charges, alleging that she knew all of this was going on, and also faces a charge of child neglect.

“It’s shocking, and it’s sad. It’s sad, especially for the child. I mean, it’s not fair,” said the neighbor.

The abuse was first reported to LCSO deputies during a welfare check in October.

The following day, the child was taken to a child advocacy center and is now living out of the state with family.

Living just homes from the couple, one neighbor said she never thought it’d be her​ neighborhood that has something like this happen.

“For the most part, I mean, it’s, it’s been quiet, but then again, this is the day and age we live in, and it’s unfortunate.” the neighbor said.

The couple is facing charges of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Dwyane is facing one charge of lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor.

The couple will make their first appearance in court on Wednesday.