Food drive for mental health awareness

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said the people inside the house got out okay and no one was injured.
In the past, the Lee County School District struggled to find enough bus drivers.
Bob Ross took this blank canvas in a small studio in Muncie, Indiana, and transformed it into a beautiful masterpiece.
The biggest talking point in a Lee County School District safety presentation wasn’t about violence or drugs, it was about phones
The emotional ceremony was held at the William R. Gains Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.
The Florida Department of Transportation is asking you if bike and pedestrian lanes should be added to the busy road.
While someone may look healthy, they may be fighting a real inner battle.
The Moore’s make ends meet living at The Cove for almost a year.
FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
A man has been arrested after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.
When you think of being in good health, it’s everyone’s default to think physically, but many times, it’s important to focus on what you can’t see.
May is mental health awareness month. While someone may look healthy, they may be fighting a real inner battle.
WINK News reporter Rodaris Richardson tells us how one group is stepping in to help and also fighting hunger.
Watch above for the full story.