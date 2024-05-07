FDOT asking you if bike and pedestrian lanes should be added to busy road

WINK News
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said the people inside the house got out okay and no one was injured.
In the past, the Lee County School District struggled to find enough bus drivers.
Bob Ross took this blank canvas in a small studio in Muncie, Indiana, and transformed it into a beautiful masterpiece.
The biggest talking point in a Lee County School District safety presentation wasn’t about violence or drugs, it was about phones
The Florida Department of Transportation is asking you if bike and pedestrian lanes should be added to the busy road.
While someone may look healthy, they may be fighting a real inner battle.
The Moore’s make ends meet living at The Cove for almost a year.
FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
A man has been arrested after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.
In about sixty days, Myrtle Dillard’s home on Lincoln Boulevard went from being run-down and unlivable to brand new.
The first steps to start a project that could save lives start with you.
Here on WINK, we have brought you several stories about people on bikes or walking on Pine Island Road that have been hit and killed.
Now, the Florida Department of Transportation is asking you if bike and pedestrian lanes should be added to the busy road.
We spoke to an environmental administrator with FDOT. She told us safety is always the number one goal for FDOT, and given everything that’s happened here, it’s definitely a number one goal for this community, too.
Whether you live on Pine Island or have only visited once, you know how tricky Pine Island Road can be.
“It’s getting very difficult with people, especially crossing, they want to see the stores. Obviously, I’m open, so they tend to cross without even looking sometimes,” said Onofrio Demattia, owner of Onofrio Oro Fine Jewelry Boutique.
This is a huge problem, considering this is the only route that takes you from Cape Coral to Matlacha to Pine Island.
However, that could soon change.
The Florida Department of Transportation is in the planning stage for a new pedestrian and bike lane.
“If there’s a designated area for them, cars will stay off of it, and people will be able to walk,” Onofrio Emattia, Onofrio Oro Fine Jewelry Boutique.
FDOT has a handful of options they’re looking at, and they each bring up questions.
“Before the storm, there were 1000s of people here at a time, and to have two different lanes, one on each side. I don’t know if there’s going to be enough room,” Demattia said.
According to FDOT, they’ll only use the existing right of way owned by the county. They’re relying on your help to choose a design.
“If this project moves from feasibility to construction, we could anticipate a possible start date in 2030. Now, if anything surprising comes up, maybe we do it faster,” said Abra Horne, environmental administrator for FDOT.
Click here for more information.