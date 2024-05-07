Exclusive: Interview with woman who shares hope of recovery on National Fentanyl Awareness Day

WINK News
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said the people inside the house got out okay and no one was injured.
In the past, the Lee County School District struggled to find enough bus drivers.
Bob Ross took this blank canvas in a small studio in Muncie, Indiana, and transformed it into a beautiful masterpiece.
The biggest talking point in a Lee County School District safety presentation wasn’t about violence or drugs, it was about phones
The emotional ceremony was held at the William R. Gains Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.
The Florida Department of Transportation is asking you if bike and pedestrian lanes should be added to the busy road.
While someone may look healthy, they may be fighting a real inner battle.
The Moore’s make ends meet living at The Cove for almost a year.
FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
A man has been arrested after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.
Tuesday was National Fentanyl Awareness Day, a day that brings several people together to help put an end to thousands of deaths due to fentanyl.
Recovery leaders in Collier County said they’re also seeing a significant increase in fentanyl locally. It’s even popping up in schools.
On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, we spoke with Lindsay Whitten, who said she almost lost her life to the substance 11 times, but there is hope you can make it out, and she’s proof of it.
“My father died when I was 15, five days before Christmas, and I think that’s really like what spiraled my addiction,” Whitten said.
It’s hard to believe it’s the same Whitten here today.
“I still hear about people that I was using with dying or like going to prison,” she said.
Whitten lost her boyfriend to fentanyl and several friends. Those deaths aren’t rare occurrences.In just 2023 alone, over 70,000 Americans fatally overdosed on fentanyl.
“More people died in the Vietnam war in a single year die from fentanyl overdose. Many, many times, it’s accidental. People don’t know they’re ingesting or consuming fentanyl because it’s in a pill or another substance,” said Steven Brooder, CEO of St. Matthew’s House.
St. Matthews House is a local resource for those struggling with addiction.
Nancy Dauphinais is a licensed mental health counselor and the chief operating officer of the David Lawrence Behavioral Center, another resource.
“Recovery is real; it does happen every day, and we want that message of hope to be out there as more and more individuals are succumbing in this epidemic,” Dauphinais said.
“Nothing for me is worth using again today. To give up what I’ve worked so hard for, and that’s the thing that you have to put in the work. If you don’t work on yourself and heal, it’s just putting a band-aid over a bullet hole, and I’ve experienced that, and I’m still working on healing,” Whitten said.
Whitten said she really wanted to show others that you can recover.
Since she’s been out, she’s worked for St. Matthews house and gives back to the recovery community as much as she can.