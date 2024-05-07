Exclusive: Interview with woman who shares hope of recovery on National Fentanyl Awareness Day

Tuesday was National Fentanyl Awareness Day, a day that brings several people together to help put an end to thousands of deaths due to fentanyl.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020, they seized nearly 2,000 grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.

Recovery leaders in Collier County said they’re also seeing a significant increase in fentanyl locally. It’s even popping up in schools.

On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, we spoke with Lindsay Whitten, who said she almost lost her life to the substance 11 times, but there is hope you can make it out, and she’s proof of it.

“My father died when I was 15, five days before Christmas, and I think that’s really like what spiraled my addiction,” Whitten said.

It’s hard to believe it’s the same Whitten here today.

“I still hear about people that I was using with dying or like going to prison,” she said.

Whitten lost her boyfriend to fentanyl and several friends. Those deaths aren’t rare occurrences.

In just 2023 alone, over 70,000 Americans fatally overdosed on fentanyl.

“More people died in the Vietnam war in a single year die from fentanyl overdose. Many, many times, it’s accidental. People don’t know they’re ingesting or consuming fentanyl because it’s in a pill or another substance,” said Steven Brooder, CEO of St. Matthew’s House.

St. Matthews House is a local resource for those struggling with addiction.

Nancy Dauphinais is a licensed mental health counselor and the chief operating officer of the David Lawrence Behavioral Center, another resource.

“Recovery is real; it does happen every day, and we want that message of hope to be out there as more and more individuals are succumbing in this epidemic,” Dauphinais said.

“Nothing for me is worth using again today. To give up what I’ve worked so hard for, and that’s the thing that you have to put in the work. If you don’t work on yourself and heal, it’s just putting a band-aid over a bullet hole, and I’ve experienced that, and I’m still working on healing,” Whitten said.

Whitten said she really wanted to show others that you can recover.

Since she’s been out, she’s worked for St. Matthews house and gives back to the recovery community as much as she can.