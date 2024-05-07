Pastrami Dan’s reopens in Naples after SUV crash

WINK News
FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
A man has been arrested after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.
In about sixty days, Myrtle Dillard’s home on Lincoln Boulevard went from being run-down and unlivable to brand new.
One Port Charlotte woman was skeptical of her student loan consolidation and potential forgiveness but an email over the weekend changed her life.
An animal activist group said a local animal shelter is failing to find homes for stray pets, among other complaints.
Two suspects in the Trails End Drive murders were meant to appear in court on Tuesday.
The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America.
Police have arrested a man who threatened to stab two 7-Eleven gas station employees with a knife.
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump’s hush money trial, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006
The popular local eatery reopened May 7 after being temporarily closed since a woman drove a Toyota Rav4 SUV into the side of the restaurant on the morning of May 3.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door. The sandwich shop is all cleaned up and opened at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Last Friday, a red SUV smashed through the side of it, tossing chairs and debris everywhere. The owner said getting back to business was smooth sailing.
“It’s good we have a line out of the door, and we’re happy to be back. We’re back at it,” said Dan Costaregni.
One thing he joked about was saying the place was due for a remodel anyway.