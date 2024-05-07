WINK News

Pastrami Dan’s reopens in Naples after SUV crash

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez
It only took a few days for one restaurant to reopen after a car smashed through it.

Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door. The sandwich shop is all cleaned up and opened at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Last Friday, a red SUV smashed through the side of it, tossing chairs and debris everywhere. The owner said getting back to business was smooth sailing.

“It’s good we have a line out of the door, and we’re happy to be back. We’re back at it,” said Dan Costaregni.

One thing he joked about was saying the place was due for a remodel anyway.

