SUV crashes into Naples restaurant’s window; no injuries

Car crashes into a Naples building. CREDIT: Naples Fire REscue

A popular Naples resturant is cleaning up after an SUV partially crashed into it, but luckily, nobody was hurt.

Naples Fire Rescue crews and police responded to the scene on Friday morning at Pastrami Dan’s located at 586 Tamiami Trail North.

Rescue crews provided an image of the red SUV partially inside a window and confirmed there were no injuries.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that they will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing scene and WINK News will update this story with more information when it becomes available.