WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS Help identify driver of SUV related to Fort Myers shooting

SUV crashes into Naples restaurant’s window; no injuries

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez
Published: Updated:
Car crashes into a Naples building. CREDIT: Naples Fire REscue
Car crashes into a Naples building. CREDIT: Naples Fire REscue

A popular Naples resturant is cleaning up after an SUV partially crashed into it, but luckily, nobody was hurt.

Naples Fire Rescue crews and police responded to the scene on Friday morning at Pastrami Dan’s located at 586 Tamiami Trail North.

Rescue crews provided an image of the red SUV partially inside a window and confirmed there were no injuries.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that they will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing scene and WINK News will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.