An expecting couple received an unexpected surprise as a family welcomed twins into the world—two months early.

Jessica and Matthew knew that having twins could run the risk of premature birth; however, they had not anticipated being two hours away from home when it happened.

“We were in the living room, and Matt was reading the manuals on how to put car seats together. And all of a sudden, one water broke. And then the second one,” said Jessica.

“By the time we pulled up and got there, by the time the girls were out. It was only about 20 minutes,” said Matthew.

When nurses in the NICU at the Golisano Children’s Hospital heard about Matthew’s two-hour daily commute to see his newborn twin girls, they placed him in touch with the Ronald McDonald House.

“They made us feel like family. When we come here, it feels like a second home. And it was just comfortable, and everybody here is just so kind,” said Jessica.

Matthew and Jessica are extremely grateful to the Ronald McDonald House staff for assisting them and their newborns, Aurelia and Anastasia.

Families who stay there are asked for a donation of $10 per night, but no one is ever turned away.

When the girls are older, they plan to bring them to Ronald McDonald’s house to volunteer and cook for other families who are staying there.