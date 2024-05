Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking dry conditions with high Tuesday afternoon temperatures and isolated showers developing inland.

WINK Morning Meteorologist Zach Malcoch said,” It’s cooler and less humid this Tuesday morning. It will be hot this afternoon with isolated storms developing inland. In the evening, it will be dry and pleasant everywhere so no matter what your late afternoon plans will be, the temperatures will be enjoyable.”

Tuesday morning is starting pleasantly cooler with less humid conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Dry conditions are expected along the coast with isolated showers and storms developing inland in the afternoon.

Tuesday is going to feel less humid all day long with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will begin quite pleasant once again and in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Isolated showers will develop inland in the afternoon and head towards the coast in the late-afternoon and early-evening.

Highs will be a bit hotter and back in the mid 90s. “Feels like” temperatures will range from 95 to 100°.

Dry and mild Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will be hotter in the afternoon and in the mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 98 – 103°.

We’ll stay mainly dry with a stray shower and storm popping up in the afternoon.