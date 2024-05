Think about name image and likeness deals in college sports for a second.

Names like Shedeur Sanders, Caitlin Clark or Bronny James probably come to mind.

FGCU basketball player Brandon Dwyer probably did not.

“I guess I’ve paved the way for not being successful on the court and still being able to be successful in the NIL aspect of college athletics,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.

Dwyer’s ‘Mister Triple Zero’ brand propelled him to social media fame earning him several NIL deals like SunnyD for example.

Now he’s up for the Innovator of the Year award at the NIL Summit.

“I’m very honored and humbled by the nomination. I just make relatable basketball videos, you know? I go to the gym, have fun with my buddies, and we just film some funny content and I’ve been able to get recognized for that.”

Sounds like most content creators out there, but what makes Dwyer an innovator is really his ability to make an impact online without making one on the court.

“I get to represent the school on social media and in the classroom and on the court and during games. It’s just been really cool to see the fan interactions where people come to home games or away games just to get a picture with me afterwards or make fun of me while I’m on the bench.”

Dwyer is graduated with his bachelor’s degree this weekend, but he has two years of eligibility left and he’ll be back.

“I love the game, love getting better, love the grind and I’ve kind of put that love of the grind in social media as well.”

Shooters gotta shoot so we might finally see him hit one soon and who knows it could go viral.

The NIL Summit takes place next month in Atlanta. Dwyer is one of six nominees up for the award.