Fallen officer ceremony in Charlotte County commemorates those who lost lives in line of duty

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said the people inside the house got out okay and no one was injured.
In the past, the Lee County School District struggled to find enough bus drivers.
Bob Ross took this blank canvas in a small studio in Muncie, Indiana, and transformed it into a beautiful masterpiece.
The biggest talking point in a Lee County School District safety presentation wasn’t about violence or drugs, it was about phones
Neighbors say a home in San Carlos Park was just another house before Tuesday.
The Florida Department of Transportation is asking you if bike and pedestrian lanes should be added to the busy road.
While someone may look healthy, they may be fighting a real inner battle.
The Moore’s make ends meet living at The Cove for almost a year.
FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
Honoring lives lost while making the ultimate sacrifice.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spent Tuesday evening remembering their fallen brothers and sisters alongside the fraternal order of police.
The emotional ceremony was held at the William R. Gains Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.
A red rose in honor of the law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty both statewide and around the country in 2023, and a pink rose symbolizing officers killed in Charlotte County.
To us, these are just colors, but to family, friends and colleagues of the fallen, they each represent a loved one who will never come home after making the ultimate sacrifice.
“Let us not remember how these men and women died only, but remember how they lived,” said Chief Pamela Smith, Punta Gorda Police Department.
9 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in Florida in 2023, 137 nationally, and still fresh in everyone’s mind at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is the death of Deputy Christopher Taylor, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in November of 2022. He was just 23 years old.
“I cried up there today just mentioning his name, so it’s just something that’s still striking home, and we drive past that site every day,” said Deputy Christopher Clifford, CCSO.
Every time Deputy Clifford kisses his wife and children goodbye, he can’t help but wonder if it could be the last time.
“Nothing’s ever guaranteed. You walk out the one day in uniform and may not make it back. That’s my biggest fear at this point,” Clifford said.
Because the sacrifice, he said, is part of the job.
“I think at the end of the day, again, it’s just nothing’s guaranteed. Just spend time with your family at the end of the day as much as you can,” Clifford said.