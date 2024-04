Charlotte County residents displaced by hurricanes Ian and Idalia can reside in their temporary mobile homes and recreational vehicles for an additional year.

County commissioners voted to allow residents displaced by Hurricane Ian to live in RVs or temporary mobile homes on developed residential lots for up to two years after the state’s emergency declaration Sep. 23, 2022.

Since then, House Bill 250 was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, extending that time to three years from the emergency declaration.

