Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow took the stage at Hammond Stadium for the annual Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast.

Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, spoke about their faith and passion for serving others.

The football star marks his second appearance at the prayer breakfast. In 2023, Tebow was the keynote speaker at the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday in May, as people of all faiths join together to pray for the U.S.

The breakfast started at 6 a.m., and the program began at 7 a.m.