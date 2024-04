Hurricane Ian damage. CREDIT: WINK News

FloridaCommerce will be in Port Charlotte to help assist residents still struggling with Hurricane Ian’s effects.

On Thursday, FloridaCommerce will be at the Family Services Center to assist those in need of repairs or replacement.

According to the county, FloridaCommerce will be available anytime between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Family Services Center at 21500 Gibraltar Drive.

Representatives can assist residents with the Rebuild Florida Housing Assessment, answer questions and provide program materials.