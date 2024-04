If you’ve driven down West First Street, you’ve seen the plot of land between Joe’s Crab Shack and Centennial Park slowly fill up with debris.

A group who calls themselves the Concerned Citizens of West First Street wants answers.

“You see everything that no one wants,” said Steve Branter.

Branter sees the mess arguably more than anyone since he owns Steve B’s Waterfront Cafe across the street.

“That’s all the leftovers from the storm,” he said.

But more than 18 months after Ian, it looks like nothing has been done. Abandoned boats, scrap metal, large chunks of cement and other junk fill the lot.

“Unfortunately, right beside Centennial Park and blocks from the Amphitheater is what we refer to as the junkyard,” said one member, Kathy Morgan, at Monday’s Fort Myers City Council Meeting.

Morgan spoke in front of the council and shared her concerns about the look of the street for neighbors’ safety if the junk isn’t moved before another storm, as well as concerns for tourism and future residents.

“It’s hard to imagine whoever’s considering whether to move here or to continue to vacation in Fort Myers wouldn’t look elsewhere if there’s no timely plan to finish cleaning up from the worst hurricane and storm surge that’s ever hit Florida,” said Morgan.

Immediately after the presentation, Mayor Kevin Anderson gave his opinion.

“I just want to say that throughout history, most major change that has occurred has occurred because of citizens standing up and advocating for their issue,” said Anderson.

The City’s Emergency Manager, Kristy Mathews, admitted their team dropped the ball. The group said these areas on West First Street were the top priority after Ian, but that never happened.

“I think we marked it off in our heads and didn’t follow back up, so that was on us,” said Mathews.

Referring to the group’s initial complaint at last Monday’s workshop, Mathews said, “Staff has done a really amazing job over the last four days and even over the weekend to make sure that this has been addressed as quickly as possible.”

Council Member Fred Burson questioned what took so long.

“Anybody that drives down West First Street in the last year and a half has to have seen it,” said Burson, “so why is it that after we had the workshop last Monday, all of a sudden, we have a flurry of work being done.”

The City Manager said there is no timeline, but he will make the cleanup a priority.