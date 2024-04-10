Charlotte County considers setting up hurricane/storm reserve fund

With just 53 days before hurricane season starts June 1, Charlotte County commissioners looked ahead at an April 9 meeting. Commissioner Chris Constance floated the idea of creating a hurricane reserve fund with unused money from the county’s hurricane recovery fund.

Commissioner Constance said the county auditors recently concluded their financial audit.

“We set aside a million and a half dollars for hurricane recovery, and it looks like we only used about a half a million of it,” he said. “So, we’re going to be able to bring that half million back into reserves, but we may actually create a hurricane or storm-related fund along with the other things that we’re doing.”

Charlotte County, like other areas of Southwest Florida, endured severe damage from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022. Then Hurricane Idalia slammed the region, causing flooding in late August 2023.

