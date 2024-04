All across Southwest Florida, we’re still seeing the scars left behind by Hurricane Ian, and we’re not just talking about homes.

Some signs on Interstate 75 still need to be repaired, but with the storm more than a year and a half behind us, we’re trying to figure out what’s holding us up.

When we spoke to the Florida Department of Transportation on Thursday, they said they understand people’s frustrations and recognize it is not good to look at, especially for someone visiting for the first time.

However, FDOT said there were thousands and thousands of signs they had to restore after Hurricane Ian, and they are getting close to the finish line.

