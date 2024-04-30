Frontier Airlines announces nonstop flights from RSW to San Juan, PR

Frontier Airlines plane. CREDIT: WINK News

Frontier Airlines has announced nonstop service from Southwest Florida International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) in San Juan.

These flights will start taking off from RSW on June 2 and run three times a week.

With these new routes, Frontier will serve 14 destinations from RSW this year. They only recently began a non-stop service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

“We’re thrilled to launch nonstop service to Dallas and San Juan, expanding our operations in Southwest Florida,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for Frontier. “These routes support Frontier’s mission of providing convenient and affordable travel options in underserved and overpriced markets and connecting consumers with even more exciting destinations ahead of the busy summer travel season.”

In December, Spirit Airlines announced a new deal that sent flights straight from RSW to San Juan.

Those flights are available four times a week, Wednesday through Saturday.

Frontier began direct flights from RSW to Dallas, Fort Worth, four times a week on April 22.