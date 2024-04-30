Frontier Airlines announces nonstop flights from RSW to San Juan, PR

WINK News
There are cameras in our kid’s schools, dozens of them, but did you know that Lee County Schools sends those live video feeds to the sheriff’s office, and it’s someone’s job to watch them?
A stricter abortion ban will take effect in Florida on Wednesday.
A place to relax, let loose and hit a few drives, has come to the end of an era for this community. “This is the first place we came to,” said Roxanne Henningsen, a Bonita Springs resident. “And it like became our second home. The people are wonderful. It’s just a great atmosphere. And we’ve […]
“Very scary” are the words Denise Creacy used to describe what she felt when she saw plumes of black smoke, firefighters, and police fill her neighborhood.
Leaders want to hear your thoughts this week at a town hall on how you elect county commissioners.
These flights will take off on June 2 and run 3 times a week.
The City of Naples is hosting an open house workshop to hear from the public regarding road improvements.
Ollie’s Pub, once the center of local original music in Southwest Florida, is closing after a prosperous yet arduous four years.
Hargis began his new job at FGCU on April 29 knowing he would have about $15 million in annual funding—and also knowing the budget has more than doubled in the last decade.
What’s to come of the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and adjoining Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill after demolition is yet to be determined.
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York held him in contempt of court on Tuesday for violating a gag order.
A shootout that killed four law enforcement officers and wounded four others in North Carolina began as officers went serve a warrant.
A crash involving a semi-truck caused lanes at Pine Ridge Road to close temporarily on Tuesday.
The North Fort Myers man arrested for allegedly shooting into a truck, killing a man is being held without bond following a court appearance.
Not only will the new Founders Square location of Lake Park Diner serve the growing population in North Naples and Golden Gate Estates, the second helping of the local dining spot will serve as the prototype for future iterations of the casual restaurant concept.
Frontier Airlines has announced nonstop service from Southwest Florida International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) in San Juan.
With these new routes, Frontier will serve 14 destinations from RSW this year. They only recently began a non-stop service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).
“We’re thrilled to launch nonstop service to Dallas and San Juan, expanding our operations in Southwest Florida,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for Frontier. “These routes support Frontier’s mission of providing convenient and affordable travel options in underserved and overpriced markets and connecting consumers with even more exciting destinations ahead of the busy summer travel season.”
In December, Spirit Airlines announced a new deal that sent flights straight from RSW to San Juan.
Those flights are available four times a week, Wednesday through Saturday.
Frontier began direct flights from RSW to Dallas, Fort Worth, four times a week on April 22.