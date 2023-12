Spirit Airlines is offering a brand new deal from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) to Puerto Rico.

Friday saw a full flight out to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and bookings are filling up quickly throughout the holidays.

RSW said these are clear signs this flight was needed in our area due to the growing Hispanic population visiting loved ones but also for people who are looking to visit paradise without even needing a passport.

“The market is responding very well to our services here. We do increase buying here for the winter months, and services are in place now, and the loads and the customer base have grown already,” said Barry Payne, regional director of Northeast Spirit Airlines.

Years ago, flights to San Juan were available from RSW but were canceled since not enough people got on board, but this time around, RSW says things will be different.

“We were the only airport in Florida that did not have the San Juan service, so we were really targeting Spirit on this because they have the aircraft,” said Carol Obermeier, director of air service development.

The flights will be available through Spirit Airlines four times a week, Wednesday through Saturday.