The victim of the Martin Luther King Boulevard shooting has been identified as a local social media influencer.

READ MORE: Help identify driver of SUV related to Fort Myers shooting

Rasheen Bailey, who was injured in the shooting, is a well-known social media influencer known as Hood Fishing on Instagram.

He was last listed in stable condition.

Based on past reports on WINK News, Bailey was an esteemed football player for Cape Coral High School in 2005.

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for anyone with information about this shooting that happened at this intersection.

They are trying to identify the driver of an SUV.

Car of interest in Fort Myers shooting. CREDIT: FORT MYERS POLICE

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.