Help identify driver of SUV related to Fort Myers shooting

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
After a series of private friends and family events this week, The Turtle Club will reopen May 5 and begin taking reservations again May 6.
Jimmie “The Beef Guy” Hart opened the first Jimmie The Beef Guy in 2021 on the southeast corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
Wildlife officials euthanized a distressed smalltooth sawfish that was rescued from Cudjoe Bay in the Florida Keys where it was swimming in circles.
Police hope someone can help identify the driver of an SUV involved in the shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.
November 8, 2021, Jake Pfeiffer took his own life. His mom shared Jake’s story with WINK News in the hopes of saving another life.
A man facing second-degree murder charges following an altercation with a pickup truck driver made an appearance in court.
A popular Naples restaurant is cleaning up after an SUV partially crashed into it, but luckily, nobody was hurt.
The 20th annual Hibiscus Festival at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda begins Friday morning and runs all weekend.
A senior caretaker has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $70,000 of her patients’ jewelry and pawning it.
Construction of the final phase of Restaurant Row Naples was stalled for months because of financial issues but the three-building project was recently revived.
The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has now opened at the company’s first-ever Florida location at Mercato in Naples.
For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for several ground beef products distributed from Pennsylvania to Walmart’s nationwide.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mild Friday morning with dry afternoon conditions and isolated storms appearing in the evening.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has made it clear, the party at Barefoot Lake is over.
Police hope someone can help identify the driver of an SUV involved in the shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, they would like to question the person or persons who were inside a Ford Expedition which detectives said was somehow involved in Thursday’s shooting.
What role these persons played in the shooting, if any remains unknown.
Police also want help finding any witnesses who may have information regarding the Fort Myers shooting to contact them.
One person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment in the aftermath of the shooting and is in stable condition.
If you have any information on the Ford Expedition call FMPD at 239-331-7700 or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.