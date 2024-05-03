Help identify driver of SUV related to Fort Myers shooting

Car of interest in Fort Myers shooting. CREDIT: FORT MYERS POLICE

Police hope someone can help identify the driver of an SUV involved in the shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, they would like to question the person or persons who were inside a Ford Expedition which detectives said was somehow involved in Thursday’s shooting.

What role these persons played in the shooting, if any remains unknown.

Police also want help finding any witnesses who may have information regarding the Fort Myers shooting to contact them.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment in the aftermath of the shooting and is in stable condition.

If you have any information on the Ford Expedition call FMPD at 239-331-7700 or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.