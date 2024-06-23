Social media platforms could soon have warning labels for kids

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Social media is a Hotspot for entertainment and interaction. So much so, that rising eighth grader Mason Berg just wont let his phone go.
The Cape Coral Police Department is informing the public of a bear that was spotted in Cape Coral on Sunday.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lehigh Acres Sunday morning.
Rip currents can be deadly. Within a week in Florida, 5 people drowned because of rip currents.
If you liked Saturday’s weather, you’ll like Sunday’s forecast. Once again, we will have scattered afternoon storms.
Like millions of Americans monitoring their blood sugar, Lee Quick is diabetic. For almost two decades, the Cape Coral man has relied on medications to manage his type 2 disease.
To those of us living in Southwest Florida, talking about a “wall of wind” might bring up memories of Hurricane Irma or Ian– or even a bad rain storm.
The Lee County Sheriffs office is currently investigating an armed robbery held at 7-eleven on Gateway Boulevard.
The Lee County sheriffs office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon.
This weeks segment of WINK neighborhood watch features a stolen ambulance, a suspected murderer, and a drive-through disaster.
The Hendry County hazmat situation has been contained, but questions linger in the community after scene remains active for several days.
There is a good chance of seeing scattered storms this weekend and into next week.
Ten local families battling cancer are getting a much-needed break this weekend.
The death of a 12-year-old boy is bringing the community together, and his father could not be more thankful.
“I certainly would not want to enter into a storm with those (trailers) potentially being debris,” said Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director, during a May 28 board meeting.
Social media is a Hotspot for entertainment and interaction.
So much so, that rising eighth grader Mason Berg just wont let his phone go.
“Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram, Its kind of just makes me feel like entertained.” said Mason.
Mason goes on these apps for hours and hours each day, even with the restrictions his mom Andrea has set after seeing his obsession.
“Being a kid, it’s important for them to connect. So, there’s a lot of value in that.” said Andrea, “But as a parent, there’s a lot of frustration, when it’s hard to get them to just set it down for a moment or two. It’s that boredom- scroll. That’s the problem.”
Mason isn’t the only kid glued to his platforms.
“Children 8- to 12 years old, are on screen time for five hours and 33 minutes per day. And children 13- to 18-year-old are averaging eight hours and 39 minutes per day. And that’s not including the time that they’re at school, when they’re when they’re supposed to be using it for educational purposes. So that’s time when they’re on social media when they’re playing games, which is just obscene,” said Jason Sabo, a pediatric development and behavioral specialist at Lee Health.
Sabo says all this time on social media can have a damaging effect on a child’s mind.
Research shows it’s contributing to a growing mental-health crisis among young people.
“Social media is by far the biggest issue that I see. You know, it’s intertwined in so many different things, and it affects the children in so many different ways. I think it’s super important for parents to be on top of this and really be aware of what’s going on,” said Sabo.
That’s why on Monday, the US surgeon general called for warning labels on social media platforms.
Warning labels similar to those on alcohol and tobacco products to remind parents that social media has not been proved safe.
How would concerned mothers like Andrea feel about the labels?
“I think it wouldn’t hurt. I don’t know if people would actually acknowledge it. It would be you know; everyone thumbs through the agreements and, you know, agrees and checks and goes to the next page… I think it’s important. Will it carry any weight? Most likely not. But maybe it will get someone’s attention?” said Andrea