How the social media warning may affect your children

Author: Sommer Senne Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:

Just like how alcohol and tobacco are presented with warning labels, so too may social media as the US Surgeon General calls for tighter restrictions.

Dr. Vivek Murthy said that several studies had pointed out the adverse effects of social media consumption in children, including online harassment, increased exposure to self-harm, and racist content.

Included with the abovementioned hazards, negative impacts on sleep, body image, and physical activity have been recorded.

A Florida bill that champions itself as one of the most restrictive social media bans for children is set to go into effect in January, which will ban children under the age of 14 from accessing any platform.

Parental consent is needed for teenagers ages 14 and 15.

As many Southwest Florida children enter summer break, their intake will increase to five hours daily.

Research suggests that children who spend more than three hours a day on any online media platform will face double the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms.

WINK News will speak with Lee Health officials on Tuesday about the potential impacts that having warning labels may have.

