How the social media warning may affect your children

The Gulf Coast Humane Society needs help from the community, as food supplies for the pet pantry are dangerously low.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and breezy Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s this afternoon.
Instead of stepping into a financial office, many are logging onto social media for money-saving tips.
Just like how alcohol and tobacco are presented with warning labels, so too may social media as the US Surgeon General calls for tighter restrictions.
There is a spike in the mosquito population in Southwest Florida, especially after the recent multiple-day downpour.
A large fire tore through a house in Punta Gorda on Monday afternoon, sending huge clouds of dark smoke into the sky.
Zephen Xaver’s defense presented opening statements in the courtroom Monday. One of the key people to take the stand was Xaver’s mother.
Imagine this: It’s 3 a.m. on a Sunday, and you go to a 24-hour McDonald’s for your go-to order.
To those of us living in Southwest Florida, talking about a “wall of wind” might bring up memories of Hurricane Irma or Ian– or even a bad rain storm.
Many are focused on the declining foot traffic in downtown Fort Myers because of the bridge closure, but this collection of businesses said they are struggling just as much.
All eyes were on the Edison Restaurant Monday night as the city council decided to spend $2.62 million on repairs.
The community is telling us that this could have all been prevented, and they are going to get something done.
The bell at the Sanibel Historical Museum and Village is scheduled to be reinstalled after its destruction by Hurricane Ian in 2022.
Dozens watched as six-year-old Abigail Pineda was pulled from the water here at the Ave Maria water park two weeks ago. Many called 911 or tried to help, but the girl did not make it.
Why are two gas stations that are miles apart dealing with water contamination in their fuel? WINK News reported the Sunoco gas station in Lehigh Acres and the Chevron in North Naples both had water in their fuel.
Dr. Vivek Murthy said that several studies had pointed out the adverse effects of social media consumption in children, including online harassment, increased exposure to self-harm, and racist content.
Included with the abovementioned hazards, negative impacts on sleep, body image, and physical activity have been recorded.
A Florida bill that champions itself as one of the most restrictive social media bans for children is set to go into effect in January, which will ban children under the age of 14 from accessing any platform.
Parental consent is needed for teenagers ages 14 and 15.
As many Southwest Florida children enter summer break, their intake will increase to five hours daily.
Research suggests that children who spend more than three hours a day on any online media platform will face double the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms.
WINK News will speak with Lee Health officials on Tuesday about the potential impacts that having warning labels may have.