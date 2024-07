A Florida law aimed at banning children under a certain age from accessing social media will take effect on January 1, 2025; however, how will it be enforced?

Parents have expressed concerns that the upcoming ban will remove parental rights, as the bill will forbid children under age 13 from accessing social media.

Children ages 14 and 15 must have consent from parents to use the media platforms.

Each platform requires the verification of a user’s age; however, that can be bypassed by lying about your age.

Other platforms require “reasonable parental verification,” which could involve asking for the names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses of parents before a user can be verified.

Florida representatives suggest that parents be contacted via an alert on their cell phones, asking for approval to use their children’s phones.

However, this suggestion has been criticized, as hackers could forge the alert notification, causing an information breach for unsuspecting parents.

It remains unclear how this social media law will be handled as the clock is quickly running out.