Passengers may be waiting to board their flights a bit longer than anticipated because of potentially severe weather in and around Southwest Florida.

According to FlightAware, as of 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, 138 total flights have been delayed at Southwest Florida International Airport.

Also, 12 flights have been canceled at RSW.

American Airlines has the most canceled flights, with eight. United Airlines and Spirit have four cancellations each.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines has the most delays, with 40 in total. Delta Airlines has the second most delays, with 21.

Ten of the canceled flights for RSW are listed as the origin and destination airports, accounting for all 20 of the cancellations.

Sixty-four delays are accounted for, with RSW as the origin airport. In contrast, the airport has accumulated 74 delays as the destination.

Not all of the delays may be due to the weather forecast.