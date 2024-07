A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Southwest Florida until 6 p.m. on Sunday due to ‘feels-like’ temperatures that are expected to reach upwards of 108 degrees.

“We will start Saturday off dry, but then we will see a round of our typical summertime afternoon and evening storms,” explained The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s into the afternoon.

Saturday evening, we will be back into the low 80s with a few lingering showers and storms.

For the boaters, winds are out of the southeast today, around 5 to 10 knots. The temperature in the Gulf is just on the cusp of reading 90 degrees.

As far as the tropics, no development is expected for the next 7 days. Saharan dust plumes across the Atlantic are helping to keep things calm.