Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms along with warm temperatures throughout this Election Day Tuesday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Consider casting your ballots earlier on this Election Day as scattered rain and storms are expected throughout the day. Tuesday will be another warm and breezy day along with the scattered rain chances.”

Tuesday

Tropical moisture is streaming in and scattered rain and storms will be moving in throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Keep that in mind as you get out to the polls on this Election Day.

Plan on another warm and breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday

Tropical Storm Rafael will be a Category 1 hurricane as it passes far offshore and Southwest of Southwest Florida through Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

Scattered rain and storms will increase throughout the day as bands of rain move in.

Winds will be at their highest Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Highs on Wednesday top out in the mid-80s.

Thursday

Scattered rain and lingering storms will be possible throughout the first half of Thursday.

Breezy conditions continue with the highest gusts along the coast.

Slightly drier conditions will move in through the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s.